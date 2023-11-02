Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young Nigerian lady being robbed of her money bouquet at school

It was her graduation day, and the lady held up the money bouquet gift as she celebrated in school

Little by little, a group of ladies gathered around her as if celebrating with her, and the unexpected happened

A Nigerian lady, Grace Udoh, has shared a video showing how female colleagues robbed her of her money bouquet on her graduation day.

Grace, in the TikTok video, was seen in a sign-out T-shirt and a money bouquet, with excitement written on her face.

The lady was robbed of her money bouquet. Photo Credit: @grace_udoh1

Source: TikTok

Grace also had a bottle of wine in her hand as she celebrated. Suddenly, another female graduate joined her, and more ladies gathered around her.

The ladies appeared to be celebrating with her before they rushed her money bouquet, helping themselves to the wads of cash.

"I cried," Grace revealed in the comment section of her video.

Watch the video below:

People react to video of lady getting robbed

Many people tackled the ladies' actions.

sydney_emmanuel said:

"When you know say hungry dey naim you go sample money for road? You try. them for steal your phone join you get luck."

Amie said:

"@Amie: Why is she even standing on the road with a money bouquet? What was the reason? To show off? Because why stand there and be making noise."

Azinne said:

"Ahh this my gender. See the on way wear green shirt dey do like she never see money before kai. Daylight robbery.''

Bumzyyy_ said:

"All this money bouquet on sign out day, abeg i no wantmake he con give me for my house where nobody dey, make una no worry i go post am una go see."

Hannie said:

"Check well una girlfriend or sisters fit dey there."

Boluwatife said:

"Imagine say I see my babe dey grab money for here abeg I no wan think am."

Jumai said:

"Na that girl wey pack her hair start am,why dem dey steal for broad day light. Tell me u guys chased them and caught them."

