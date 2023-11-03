A hilarious Twitter video of a 30-year-old woman’s reaction to a 19-year-old boy asking for her number has gone viral

The woman said she was shocked that a teenager would approach her for a date

She made it clear that she was not interested in dating young boys and that she did not want to be anyone’s sugar mummy

A hilarious video of how a 30-year-old woman reacted when a 19-year-old boy flirted with her and asked for her number gained attention.

The woman shared the clip of the awkward encounter that happened at a grocery store.

Lady shares story of an encounter. Photo credit: Twitter/waleadenuga

Source: Twitter

She said she was flabbergasted that a teenager would have the audacity to approach her for a romantic relationship.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@tobsmall:

"30years is claiming ancestor."

@OKWYtycoon"

"What are you waffling about can’t you admonish the boy instead of bringing it up here!"

@unclescholes123"

"Wetin u want make d likes of Kate henshaw and Iyabo Ọjọ́ call themselves if she b ancestor? She too pretty to be a deity Sha."

@candyceary:

"You are sugar, it's remaining mummy."

@Tonyjay:

"Billing jam billing."

@ftkwithmusic:

:Na you use your hand call yourself ancestor o."

@iamtobiade:

"Broke Mummy run away from billing."

@Dr_Pharouk:

"She say she no get money."

@BadFrank_:

"But she’s fine. Me too, I’ll ask for her number. I might even rizz her up."

@Iamcharlesjay:

"Wetin concern age gap with gbolarizanational"

@twistaOO7:

"Maybe her soul mate is a younger man and she should be happy that she still looks appealing to the younger generation."

@Princedebola_:

"She's bitter leaf mommy."

Nigerian man marries old oyinbo woman, young ladies celebrate them during wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing the oyinbo woman a Nigerian got married to has stirred massive reactions online.

In the clip, the old woman had a mini bridal shower party as Nigerian ladies celebrated with her. The man said he was happy their wedding was successful.

Seconds into the video, the woman posed with her bridesmaids. The woman was surprised when she walked into a room that had already been decorated with balloons and petals.

Source: Legit.ng