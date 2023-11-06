A video of bridesmaids gathering wads of dollars scattered on the floor with big mops has gone viral online

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of bridesmaids gathering huge wads of dollar bills.

The clip was shared by @aj_dangote_jr on TikTok and amassed over 761k views on the social media platform.

They used mops to gather the cash. Photo Credit: @aj_dangote_jr

Source: TikTok

Some of the ladies used large mops and others, smaller cleaning equipment as they gathered the cash.

The location of the video could not be ascertained at the time of this report. Many people wanted to be in the ladies' shoes.

Watch the video below:

People reach to the massive dollar notes

user8279040732557 said:

"My bridesmaids very soon."

user8109242553224 said:

"Let me guess.

"After Ekene Marriage Na Money when them spray be this everywere go #Creator I dey come collect my own."

7dressesug said:

"The only charity work I can do, yes, sweeping."

Zara Keys said:

"I need this kind cleaning job."

Rosemoza said:

"Oh my God! May such Grace locate me Dear God..The Money Lord,the Money!"

Mama Jan said:

"If it’s real money or not I still tap into this blessings in Jesus name Amen may the good Lord bless your new home."

mrs_taylor4 said:

"May some of this money locate me in Jamaica in jesus name.''

At B's 993 said:

"I tap into this in Jesus' name amen."

Source: Legit.ng