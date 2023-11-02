A TikTok video of a woman who fell pregnant again just seven months after giving birth has gone viral

The woman, who was not expecting to conceive so soon, had a hilarious reaction when she saw the positive test result

In the short clip, she was holding her baby in one hand and the pregnancy test in the other, while looking shocked and bewildered

A woman who unexpectedly became pregnant again only seven months after giving birth has shared her hilarious reaction in a viral TikTok video.

The woman, who had no plans to have another baby so soon, was stunned and confused when she saw the positive test result.

Lady surprised to be pregnant again. Photo credit: TikTok/@ewatomilolaibidun

Source: TikTok

In the short clip, she was holding her adorable baby in one hand and the pregnancy test in the other, while looking at the camera with a shocked and bewildered expression.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from people who sympathized with her situation or found it amusing.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tlfe reacted:

"What does it mean when your period is late and something is moving in your belly."

Slimequeenconfidence:

"You caused it why are you too beautiful."

Oge Grace:

"Why you sef go fine like 10 people nko if I be your husband na every week you go dey get belle."

Riams:

"Give me the baby na aunty pls na yoU sha go born another one."

SaeedaMotunrayo:

"You come dy make me fear 00i feel like something is in my belly."

Staceydavid2019:

"For say make I help you watch her but my baby girl is just a month and l'm tired already I no want double work."

User6234329828571:

"Exactly what am facing now."

Source: Legit.ng