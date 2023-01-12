Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, recently came under fire on social media over her interaction with Sydney Talker

The movie star and the skit maker were seen embracing tightly in a viral video that sparked many reactions

Some netizens had issues with a married woman interacting that way with a young man while others saw no problem with it

Much loved Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, was recently dragged on social media over a video of her with Sydney Talker.

In the clip which made the rounds, Sydney was seen giving the movie star a very tight hug as he wrapped his arms around her.

Toyin on the other hand did not seem bothered by the skit maker’s display of affection and even reciprocated it at a point.

Later in the video, the actress proceeded to bill Sydney Talker as she asked the skit maker to send her N200,000.

See the controversial video below:

Netizens slam Toyin Abraham over tight hug with Sydney Talker

Some netizens were not impressed by the public display between the married actress and the skit maker and they proceeded to call them out.

A social media user, Sir__Reigns, wondered how Sydney could hold a married woman like that.

Another netizen, Lincoln, called the entertainment industry a dirty one.

Tiaramillz called Toyin Abraham a 'yeye woman' and noted that it was why she was having issues with her husband.

More netizens react to video of Toyin Abraham and Sydney Talker hugging

propsby_zoe:

"But she fit kiss for movie role abi"

adelakuntufayl:

"This is giving us a mother-son relationship vibes but let people learn to mind their business though."

dygeasy:

"Sidney is literally a child to Toyin. Why are people mad like this?"

ogunsjummy0116:

"Toyin can do no wrong in my eyes more so there’s nothing wrong in this video."

grey_fleur:

"It might be better if all married women wear helmets with body armours so no one can hug them."

tricia.s.m:

"Women wey dey defend this post, if na married man dey this position wey young single fine packaged babe dey hug like this, all of una go dey shout say the man nor respect him wife. Why are we like this na?"

Lady sheds tears after meeting Toyin Abraham

Just recently, the actress visited a cinema for yet another meet and greet session for her new movie, Ijakumo, and she had a humbling experience with a fan identified as Adeola Awokoya.

The die-hard fan couldn’t contain her excitement after setting eyes on the Nollywood star for the very first time.

The lady proceeded to lock Abraham in a tight embrace as she broke down in tears of joy.

