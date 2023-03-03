It was an emotional moment for a Nigerian woman as her young son got ready to take his overseas flight

The woman was overwhelmed with emotions and refused to let him go at the airport as she hugged him tight

Mixed reactions trailed the video as people send her kind words and wished the young man a successful journey

A video of a Nigerian mum hugging her son tightly at an airport before he embarked on his journey has elicited reactions on the net.

The clip which was posted by the boy's mother on TikTok suggests that he was going abroad.

The woman was overwhelmed with emotions. Photo Credit: @alagbalafunmilayo0

Source: TikTok

In the clip which lasted seconds, the woman held on to him tight and refused to let go while he operated his smartphone.

She then took pictures of the young man at the airport alongside his luggage and travelling bag. Describing him as her king, she said she would miss him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media users prayed to her son's trip as they sent her encouraging words.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

adekunlesolomon52@gmail.com said:

"Thank you so much Lord Jesus Christ."

niklad123 said:

"Safe trip ...go ye n prosper."

Blessing Emerald Smith said:

"I tap into your blessings in Jesus name amen."

user9297048483329 said:

"Congratulations go and come back in Jesus name Seve journey."

Olorunfemi Joseph943 said:

''Congratulations young man, may God go with you in Jesus name amen, may you find favor from black ,white, brown in Jesus name amen."

u9nice Oluwadabira said:

"I can’t just wait to leave Nigeria my country but am still proud of the country even if Nigeria is nothing to talk home about."

Ifeoluwa Abikeade said:

"I will miss you my big baby go and prosper and flourish OLUWADAMILOLA."

Mum emotional as son returns home after 7 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had gone emotional as she reunited with her son after seven years.

An emotional video shared by his sister on TikTok shows the moment his mother saw him for the first time in seven years and they created a beautiful scene.

The proud mother danced for him with joy in her heart before falling down on her knees to thank God. The young man was also captured spraying money on his mother who was so emotional over the safe return of her son.

Source: Legit.ng