A bride’s tears after a sudden rain ruined her wedding venue have gone viral on TikTok

The woman was devastated when she saw the muddy water under the marquee

She sobbed as people tried to comfort her and the video shows the emotional moment of the bride on her big day

A heartbreaking video of a bride crying on her wedding day has become viral on TikTok.

The video shows the woman coming out to check the wedding venue after a heavy rain.

Bride becomes emotional. Photo credit: TikTok/@officialwinter

She was shocked and saddened to see the damage caused by the rain. She was shocked and saddened to see the damage caused by the rain.

The canopy that was supposed to host the ceremony and reception was flooded with muddy water.

The chairs, tables, and decorations were soaked and ruined. The bride could not hold back her tears as she realized that her dream wedding was destroyed.

She sobbed uncontrollably as people around her tried to comfort her and calm her down. The video captured the emotional moment of the bride on her big day.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Miracleoluebube512 reacted:

"Na so i cried on my own day i was shouting mummy pray oo0 mummy pls talk to God i thank God after mom prayer de rain stop."

Charles IS said:

"She should have called a local rain maker to hold the rain."

User2679268609956 wrote:

"Dem day hold rain na make she carry those men way day do am but no allow dem drink alcohol oo."

Messitheking:

"If rain is falling is also benediction but most of people don't know."

Mrs Amara:

"It happened to me be strong don't care enjoy ur day."

Quintasha:

"I will never do anything during raining season walahi."

Lucy6373636:

"Should be grateful .those are blessings . your nne is blessed marriage is blessed."

Delightseafoodsstore:

"Same thing happened to me too, it was rain rain go away that day. I did it anyways it's a blessing."

Itsluminous:

"Na my ex... Na me send the raining."

Kos-Tech:

"If rain falls on my event, my lady should just get ready to roll with me in the rain cos I no send Tjust pity my guests shaa."

Supremeboy:

"It is rain of blessings which also means that the marriage will be peaceful."

Tinasmart:

"Her people came to blessing her. This happened on my wedding day."

