A Nigerian woman married to an infertile husband seeks divorce after six years of childlessness

Her husband refuses to get treated for his low spe'rm count, saying that he trusts God for a miracle

The tweet sparks a lot of reactions from other Twitter users, who share their opinions and suggestions on the issue

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to seek advice on her marital dilemma.

The woman, who identified as @ruleyourspace on Twitter, wrote about her cousin’s situation, saying that she married as a virgin to a virgin, but six years later, they are still childless.

Sad couple finds solution in different ways. Photo credit: Getty Imeages

Source: TikTok

According to her, several fertility tests showed that her husband is infertile, as he has low sper'm count.

Relying on miracle

However, he does not want to get treated, saying that he trusts God for a miracle. The woman, on the other hand, is 37 years old and wants to have her own children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She also said that they are both church workers. She asked if she can get a divorce from her husband, who does not want her to mention treatments or hospital.

She also revealed that she recently met a man who is a single father with one child, and he wants to marry her.

She said that she is conflicted and wants advice from her cousin.

The tweet has sparked a lot of reactions from other Twitter users, who shared their opinions and suggestions on the matter.

Some people advised her to stay with her husband and pray for God’s intervention, while others urged her to leave him and pursue her happiness with someone else.

Some also suggested that they could adopt a child or use a sper'm donor.

Infertility sensitivity

The issue of infertility and marriage is a sensitive one in many African cultures, where having children is seen as a sign of success and fulfillment.

Many couples face stigma and pressure from their families and society if they are unable to conceive.

Some resort to alternative methods, such as IVF, surrogacy, or adoption, while others opt for divorce or polygamy.

See the tweet:

Source: Legit.ng