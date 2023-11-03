A lady who went for the compulsory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC returned home to honour her parents

A lady who just passed out of NYSC honoured her parents in a sweet way, and the video has melted hearts online.

The fresh graduate, Mary Ann, said she is grateful for the support given to her by her parents and siblings.

In the video, Mary marched like a soldier as she approached her parents, who were standing at the veranda of their house.

Her mother and father were all smiles as she saluted them in military fashion, paying them respect in appreciation for their support when she was in school.

NYSC lady honours her parents after passing out

Mary captioned the video:

"Congratulations to me again. God did it. Thanks to my parents and my siblings for their support, love and care. The happiness and Joy on my parents' face is everything to me."

A lot of TikTok users who saw the video related to it in a special way. Some said they would recreate it when they pass out of the NYSC.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of NYSC lady honouring her parents

@kessy.com said:

"I’m definitely going to recreate this. May God keep my parents alive to witness this day."

@STAR said:

"You see, this school I will go and this time, I promise not to drop out again. I am just praying for a financial breakthrough."

@lifted_queen commented:

"Why did I cry? You made it my primary to secondary, throughout the difficult university, served and came back healthy. No death news or deformity."

