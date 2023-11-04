A heart-warming video of a mum who collapsed with joy when she learnt that her daughter was expecting a baby after 14 years of trying has gone viral on TikTok

The mum, who had given up hope of becoming a grandmother, was overcome with emotion as she heard the news that her daughter was finally pregnant

In the video, the mum hugged the husband and her daughter, praising them for their patience and resilience

The mother could not hide her emotion. Photo credit: TikTok/@donaa332

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Elorm Quarshie reacted:

"My mum will be 80yrs next year! I truly want her to experience this!"

Dagrieann said:

"I've been waiting 17 years for a pregnancy please pray. A for me l got pregnant November last year but it was an ectopic."

Pride Wjellofina commented:

"Watching this pregnant with my 4th child N 4years in marriage l'm praying for all the women out there baby dust to u all."

Benwus also commented:

"Am in my 12th year now so God bless me too so that Diesse can have testimony in Jesus mighty name."

Ayinkeade:

"Am 5yrs now I pray God dat surprise u will surprise me bfor the end of this year,congratulations ma so happy for u."

Silasceborah4:

"It's my fourteenth year too and I believe God will do mine too. Congratulation!"

QueenOfBriz:

"I remember my mother cried. I took her my scan results of pregnancy after 22 yrs of waiting. my mum was so emotional."

AliceDavid:

"Congratulations ma Almighty God will be with you and see you through this journey Amen mine is 8yrs and God showed up too for me, am due this Nov."

Jesusfriend:

"This shall be unto my mummy very soon in Jesus mighty name Amen."

MissionRace:

"I receive my triplets in JesUS name amen."

Rige:

"This is me this morning after9 months of trying."

Evelynero17:

"Amen it's now 4 years n I'm too tired of wat pipo are saying."

Ziggy:

"Amen may god remember every women who have been crying or pray for pregnancy miracles in Jesu's name."

