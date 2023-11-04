A Nigerian man in the UK shares his witty insights on social media habits

He reveals that he has noticed that some users never change their profile picture

He suggests that unlike a passport photo that stays the same, a profile picture can be updated regularly to reflect changes

A funny Nigerian man who lives in the UK makes a funny observation on social media habits.

He recently shared his amusing views on how some users seem to stick to one profile picture forever.

Nigerian Man gives insight into social media behavior. Photo credit: TikTok/@monfidell

Source: TikTok

He pointed out that he has seen some people who have not changed their profile picture for years, even though their appearance might have changed.

He advised that a profile picture is not like a passport photo that remains the same until it expires.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He encouraged users to update their profile pictures frequently to show their current look and personality.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Doris wangaree reacted:

"Feeling guilty with 99 others."

Cherryberry said:

"I' m guity have be n using one dp for 4 years now."

Yemait stitches:

"We're not photogenic."

Vivian Kaye:

"But then my mom can't find me on whatsapp."

DFidel:

"She will manage."

User63636463:

"Good advice. Still wearing summer dress in cold, rainy, stormy winter weather."

Vickybabe:

"Are you referring to me. Why are you like this."

Damilola A:

"Just changed my WhatsApp DP after 1 year."

WajonE:

"It is avatar considered as a good profile picturesI be changing those frequently o."

Akosua goke:

"Leave me alone o00."

Source: Legit.ng