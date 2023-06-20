WhatsApp has introduced a new feature allowing users to silence incoming calls

The new feature is rolling out to users globally on Android and iOS as the platform introduces other changes

Meta CEO announced the new feature on his Facebook page on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Amid prank calls and spam callers from unknown numbers on WhatsApp, Meta has introduced a new feature allowing users to mute calls from numbers not on their contact list automatically.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the new feature on his Facebook page on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, and said that the new feature gives users new privacy and control.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg announces new WhatsApp feature Credit: Meta

Source: Facebook

New feature wards off spam and prank calls

According to reports, the feature has been in beta testing for some time, and the stable version is now available for Android and iOS users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The app silences calls from numbers not on users’ contact lists when enabled.

WhatsApp users should ensure that they have the latest version of the app installed or update it via Google and Apple stores.

Steps to enable the new feature

Open WhatsApp

Click on the kebab menu in the top right corner

Go to settings

Click on Privacy

Select calls

Enable “Silence Unknown Callers”

Meta has been adding new features to WhatsApp almost weekly.

The company recently introduced WhatsApp channels in select markets, and WhatsApp also gained the ability to edit sent messages for up to 15 minutes.

"Switch Phones Freely": WhatsApp finally releases new feature highly requested by users for years

Legit.ng reported that after years of waiting, META, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced a new feature for WhatsApp that will allow users to log into the same account on up to four phones.

Meta disclosed this in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 22, 2023.

According to the statement, the new feature aims to make it easier for users to switch between devices without constantly logging in and out of their accounts.

Source: Legit.ng