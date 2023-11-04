A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate winning a sports bet on her very first attempt

In a viral video, the lady was seen unboxing an iPhone 14 Pro Max she bought with money she won from bet

Internet users celebrated her, with many others sharing how they won huge amounts of money with small stakes

A Nigerian lady was overjoyed as she purchased an iPhone 14 Pro Max with her virtual bet winning.

According to the lady, identified as @odogwu_baker01 on TikTok, it was her first time betting.

It was her first time doing virtual bet. Photo Credit: @odogwu_baker01

Source: TikTok

In the video, she carefully unboxed the costly smartphone as a man hyped her in the background.

The man shaded those ladies men buy phones for, saying the lady got hers herself. The video stirred mixed reactions.

iPhone 14 Pro Max is an expensive phone valued at N1.4 million.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to her iPhone 14 Pro Max purchase

Mama Precious said:

"Sporty way I dey play since abii my own na back of sporty I dey play."

Mu-light$ said:

"Normally we Taurus ♉️no dey give up, last week sporty give me 35k plus 22k I pray for more congratulations Bby."

Onyi said:

"Join vip group n play two odds daily u go win nobi if u pack plenty odd one fit cut."

Dammy said:

''Won 300k with 3k.

"Play smart and careful, you will win."

students_kitchen1 said:

"I swear my 500 just won me 15200 sharp."

Zojie said:

"Won 215k yesterday with 2k.

"Just stake with sense. You'll keep winning."

UR TOXIC _EX said:

"U dey say "pay to join the group" I get the money na e I dey find sporty bet."

kennyp said:

"Which sporty bet app abi sight do you use."

