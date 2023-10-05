After losing her money to a sports betting platform, a Nigerian lady took to social media to pour out her frustration

The young lady shed tears bitterly as she expressed regret over her action and spoke about its addiction

Mixed reactions trailed her emotional video online as many internet users mocked the weeping lady

A Nigerian lady, @di_vine, has cried out on social media after losing her money to Sporty Bet.

In a trending video seen on TikTok, the lady wept profusely as she scolded herself for engaging in sports betting.

She cried profusely. Photo Credit: @just_that_girl_divine

Source: TikTok

She warned people to run away from sports betting, saying it is addictive. She said it almost made her take her life.

"I don’t think I’ve ever cried for anything in my life the way sportybet made me cry," she captioned her video.

Many people, however, showed no sympathy for her plight and instead trolled her.

Watch the video below:

Internet users laughed at her lamentation

Y2J said:

"Especially when one game cut am after u don plan how u go use the money."

Is_larry said:

"You go Dey video yourself Dey cry if the video no save nko you go recry."

Ifeoluwa said:

"Person way go still play u never sabi anything."

Licerrrr said:

"Lost 4 million this morning. Never giving up."

Jökër said:

"Last game to win 4.5 Mallorca Vs Barcelona away win 2:2 I no fit forgive them for my life."

Bad Character19 said:

"I don lose money wey I suppose take build house for sporty.. Almost 42 million.. Virtual… I’m in a debt of 4:5 million."

Calvert said:

"If you’re thinking of paying your school fees or rent or any payment remember you can double it with 2 sure odds."

Tega said:

"Omo I get one sure game today ooo. Just carry every game today over 1.5. Sure games."

Boy begs betting platform to return his money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 16-year-old boy had begged a betting platform to refund his money.

He posted a screenshot displaying his initial message to the company. In response, Sportybet informed him that individuals under 18 are not allowed to use their services, and lost money cannot be refunded.

After receiving Sportybet's response, Benjamin continued to plead with them, expressing deep remorse for his actions.

Source: Legit.ng