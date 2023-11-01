A man who owns a poultry farm showed the moment a lot of eggs were harvested from the farm

The man's workers loaded the eggs onto a wheelbarrow and took them out of the farm in readiness for sale

The neatness of the eggs and the environment made some netizens yearn to start a poultry farm

A poultry farmer posted a video and showed netizens some of the eggs he harvested from his farm.

The clip was shared by Par Farm Limited. It attracted the attention of many netizens, some of whom said they would like to start a poultry business.

In the video, workers at the farm went in and picked the eggs into a wheelbarrow in readiness for sale.

The farm owner said picking eggs with a wheelbarrow could be dangerous as it could fall, leading to waste.

The eggs in the wheelbarrow looked very neat and attractive.

Netizens admire poultry farm

Some netizens in the comment section asked how they could become poultry farmers.

@Consider said:

"Who else thought about brother Bernard when dey lift the wheelbarrow?"

@Tonia said:

"My dream side hustle one day."

Yusuf____

Mine is 28 weeks and they have not started laying is there any solution?"

@Im said:

"Rich man pikin go think say na garden of Eden."

@Abdul Ganiu asked:

"Does this chicken know what you doing with those eggs? Justice for those chickens."

@Oluwatimileyin said:

"Fowl no collect money for their hand oo watch well. Later dem go say egg don cost again."

@lyn shii said:

"I was waiting for Brother Bernard."

@Ester said:

"This is risky, so why not pick and put in the egg tray directly? My heart almost skipped watching the wheelbarrow being carried."

@Dr. Omar Frank said:

"Justice for the poor hens."

Source: Legit.ng