Evangelist Ebuka Obi of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach made men happy during a church service when he asked them to pick the women they wished to marry

A few of them had a hard time bringing their chosen women to the altar as the ladies struggled with them

Many TikTokers joked about people picking another man's wife at the Christian gathering

A clergyman, Ebuka Obi, stirred massive reactions online when he instructed singles in his church to pick the partners they wanted from the congregation.

His single prayer conference programme became the talk of the town when members were seen praying hard for life partners.

A man took a lady to the altar after the instruction from the cleric. Photo source: @paulwebsite, Facebook/Zion Prayer Movement Outreach

Singles Conference in Nigeria

In the latest video shared on TikTok, told single men that there were beautiful babes in the congregation. He told them to go round and pick whoever they liked.

Immediately the men heard this directive, they obliged. Some dragged their favourite women out to the altar.

Some of the women followed people who chose them gently to the front without putting up a fight. Others, however, struggled with the men.

Divine said:

"Some girls go dy fear make poor man no drag her out."

Ese joked:

"My neighbor wey get 5 children sef dey drag woman."

CALL ME ACHALUGO wondered:

"What if you drag someone’s wife?"

Constance Steve said:

"This how e suppose be for church."

David said:

"Make ena dey share update on time, i suppose dey this service."

GORACH_6 said:

"Marriage is beyond just picking someone randomly."

anthoniaowusi said:

"That man on jeans jacket, rush go carry fresh babe."

peacefupeace said:

"Na this church I go go find husband oooh."

SOO SPIRITUAL said:

"Make person no carry my wife."

Irreplaceable Felici said:

"Make my husband no carry another girl ooo."

Naya Brian327 said:

"I was there live. It was awesome."

Source: Legit.ng