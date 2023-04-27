A lady walked on crates of eggs in a video as she was assisted by two other people to gain her balance

After walking on some crates of eggs with much carefulness, one of her feet crashed into some in the third crates

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video were angry that she wasted expensive eggs just to make videos

A viral video posted by @jking_of_lagos captured the moment a lady in a lab cloth walked on different crates of eggs while trying to maintain stability.

Before making the walk on the eggs, two people stood beside her. One of them mouthed words that seemed like instructions.

The video got many asking why she wasted expensive eggs. Photo source: @jking_of_lagos

Source: TikTok

Lady walks on eggs

The lady stayed still for some seconds and then took her time to move from the first crate to the second. When she got to the third crate, one of her legs broke some of the eggs.

She was, however, successful with the first, second, and fourth crates.

After watching the video, some people in the comment section wondered why they wasted eggs that are now very expensive for TikTok views.

Watch the video below:

Why waste expensive eggs?

The video has over 100 comments and more than 3,000 likes at the time of this publication.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Joanna said:

"150 for my area na e una Dey waste maje whona dey play."

eM mA said:

"See the kind eggs una dey waste na wetin go give una 1M likes."

Scott Ferguson said:

"Look am well the thing they press."

quinitfabrics said:

"You sure say this one na real egg."

Devon said:

"Egg wey I never chop for like one year now."

marilyn said:

"Nice but shey una don cook yam down before doing egg challenge."

Iviaa said:

"Nothing wey you fit tell me …una deserve cane, egg wey cost na Waytin una Dey handle like this."

hamamatabdulhamee said:

"E be like say egg na 10Naira each for una area."

Simply-veeiye said:

"Haaa. Which kind rough play be this."

Mimi said:

"Egg wey cost like Omo state bride price una dey waste like this."

Source: Legit.ng