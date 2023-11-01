A video of an American man trying Nigerian delicacies, including fufu and egusi, jollof rice, has gone viral

It was evident that he thoroughly enjoyed each bite and he also tried to combine fufu and jollof rice

His combination of fufu and jollof rice has sparked a lively debate among Nigerians on the TikTok app

In a video shared on TikTok by @lifeofcian, an American man was seen venturing into the world of Nigerian cuisine.

With an open mind and a curious palate, he sampled traditional dishes such as fufu and egusi, as well as the beloved jollof rice.

American man eats Nigerian food for the first time Photo credit: @lifeofcian/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

American man attempts Nigerian food for the first time

While the American man seemed to relish every bite of the Nigerian delicacies, it was his unconventional decision to combine fufu and jollof rice that caught the attention of netizens.

In Nigeria, it is uncommon to eat fufu and jollof rice together, leading to a spirited online debate about the appropriateness of the combination.

Netizens react and offer culinary advice to American man

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with Nigerians expressing their opinions about the American man's food pairing.

Some netizens playfully advised him not to try such combinations again, while others appreciated his adventurous spirit and encouraged him to continue exploring Nigerian cuisine.

@Ugotex Exchange said:

“Don't combine fufu with rice again.”

@David Abasiri reacted:

“That thing you did with the rice and fufu below no try am next time.”

@Jacob Tabasa commented:

“Can someone explain why you shouldn't combine rice with fufu please.”

@Benny reacted:

“PIs note there's nothing wrong in chewing your swallows(fufu), I'm a Nigerian I chew mine.”

@Itanoluwa reacted:

“U see dat combo of fufu and rice no try am again for ur life.”

@S2less reacted:

“Rice with fufu is wild, but glad you enjoyed our culture lol.”

@Adaeze said:

“For all of you saying "please don't eat the rise with fufu" o just the man eat. you can't eat food wrong if he likes it he likes it. Chillaz.”

@Okamgba Patrick reacted:

“U eat only the fufu and soup eat the rice separately.”

Source: Legit.ng