Three children rejoiced over the fact that their mother looked young and youthful despite having visited the labour room three times

The mother was so happy seeing how her children celebrated her youthful looks in a video that has gone viral

The video drew reactions from many social media users who also acknowledged the fact that the woman is young

A Nigerian mother was hyped by her children, who said she still looked youthful after three childbirths.

In a heartwarming video shared on TikTok by Chinenye Francis, the woman was in a room with her three children.

They said their mother was young, agile and good-looking, which was why they decided to praise her.

The male child even went as far as lifting her mother up as the other two children twirled around her waist.

The video is captioned:

"We are hyping our mum because she still looks young and beautiful after giving birth to us."

Social media users who saw the video admired the relationship between the children and their mother.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of a young mother

@chinny commented:

"I believe say na so I go dey if I born oo."

@grab said:

"Slay queens see una mate don born finish."

@SHADYA said:

"I can't wait to add more fruits of blessings with the right man at the right time."

@oluwabunmikolawol commented:

"See this thing called body na God dey share am and if you get the small body to enjoy am but as for us on the big size we just love been chubby what life."

@dotunmide said:

"At what age did you give birth to the 1st? because you still look so young."

@MizzcyE said:

"Me telling my children to hype me because I know I look good."

