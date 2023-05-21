A young Nigerian lady has advised people to go clubbing with their parents as she shared her experience

The lady's mother and father were perfectly dressed and blended well in with other callers at the club

Many people who watched the lady's clip were amazed by how beautiful her mother looked

A Nigerian lady has shared a video that captured the moment she and her parents went clubbing as if they were all age mates.

Dressed in nightclub outfits, the family all went out at night. The lady filmed the moment her dad was on a seat rocking to music in the club.

People said the young lady is lucky to have such parents. Photo source: @adakingofficial

Mother danced in clip

Seconds into the video, her mother could be seen in a very beautiful dress rocking her waist like a young lady. The daughter said she had to sneak in numerous drinks.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bottles of Azul could be seen in the video. They all had fun. TikTokers who watched the video wondered if her parents were Nigerian with their amazing kind of parenting.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Steph said:

"I no fit ….my mama na minister for church."

Chukwudera Dimma said:

"I don’t know where you got your own version of parents o."

BeckyLife said:

"I had same experience with mum on my birthday she even shocked me by spraying me money I was like so this woman like this kind thing."

aajay899 said:

"They even wore the right clothes for the club these one na be CEO ohh chief entertainment officers.

Ola said:

"No be lie, ur mama go hear am too night."

Zainab said:

"The kind of mother I wanna be manifesting.

FUROR said:

"This is the kind of Parent i aspire and acquire to be."

Kemmyyyy said:

"I’m doing this for my parents soon."

Grandyola said:

"I have only ever gone with my parents, they cool asf."

Woman flew helicopter to birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video captured the moment a birthday celebrant came to her party venue in a helicopter.

Party guests were so shocked by her classy move in the video shared by @iambaby.j. The woman organised the party to mark her 50th birthday ceremony.

Kid helped mum with key

In other news, a mother, @baby_elihle07, shared a short video showing how her kid came to her rescue when she mistakenly locked her house and car keys in their apartment.

Left with no immediate solution to the problem, the woman thought of a better way to rescue the situation with her kid.

Source: Legit.ng