A heartwarming video of a jubilant mum who celebrated her two children’s graduation as qualified doctors has gone viral

The mum had prepared a special welcome for them by laying a red carpet at the entrance of her home and decorating it with flowers

As they arrived, they walked along the red carpet and received the flowers and hugs from her

A touching video of a delighted mum who celebrated the remarkable achievement of her two children who graduated from medical school as certified doctors has captured the attention of many online.

The mum had planned a special surprise for them by rolling out a red carpet at the doorway of her house and adorning it with beautiful flowers.

Mother celebrates her children after they graduated as doctors. Photo credit: TikTok/@houseofshakara

Source: TikTok

As they arrived, they were greeted with cheers and applause from their mum, who hugged them warmly and handed them the flowers.

Then they joined her in a festive dance to celebrate their success and hard work.

The video showcases the love and pride of a mother who raised two brilliant doctors and the joy and gratitude of the children who fulfilled their dreams.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lnariy reacted:

"This is so beautiful."

Pixie said:

"I know the girl she went to my school she's so nice."

Silverben wrote:

"Those are my colleagues."

Shedrack Ejemeyovwi commented:

"Na the same medicine when we do and we no even do induction party sef."

Juicyessential:

"Best in giving suprise wey dey loud bloggers go repost tire."

Lulu:

"The motivation I needed. See me wey get MBBS exam, I never even open book today."

Aderinsola:

"Can't imagine my parents welcoming my sis home soon too."

Brilliant 20-year-old Nigerian lady becomes Doctor of Pharmacy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Promise Ayomide Adekola, a 20-year-old Nigerian, has graduated from Cyprus International University (CIU) with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

She also holds a dual Master of Pharmacy degree from CIU and the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Vanguard reported.

Adekola left Nigeria in 2017, when she was 14 years old, after passing her WAEC exams with the required credits.

Source: Legit.ng