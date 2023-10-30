"He Is Relocating to America": Medical Doctor, 37, Announces Search for Working-Class Wife
- A post about a 37-year-old medical doctor based in Abuja, who is in search of a wife has gone viral
- The doctor, with plans to relocate to America in February 2024, specified his criteria such as beauty, genotype, age, and religious devotion
- The comments section has been buzzing with interest from potential suitors who wish to get married to him
A TikTok user with the handle @akadiriblessing has shared a post featuring a 37-year-old medical doctor from Abuja actively seeking a wife.
The post highlighted the doctor's profession, location, and plans to relocate to America by February 2024.
Medical doctor lists criteria for wife-to-be
Akadiriblessing included specific criteria for potential suitors, such as beauty, genotype, age, religious devotion, and being a working-class individual.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
She wrote;
“37 years medical Doctor. He is based in Abuja, He needs a beautiful woman for marriage. Genotype AS From Ogun state. He is relocating to America by February 2024. The lady should be a devoted Christian. Age from 25-27. Be a working class.”
Netizens intrigued by doctor's quest for wife
Netizens have shown great interest in the comments section of Akadiriblessing's post.
Many individuals are intrigued by the prospect of a relationship with a medical doctor and the opportunity to potentially relocate to America.
The unique criteria set by the doctor, including age, religious devotion, and being a working-class individual, have sparked conversations and discussions among netizens.
@arikeolamit commented:
“Am interested am from Osun State but reside at Ibadan am a nd graduate but a single mother and am 25yrs working class.”
@Uchenna Justina950 reacted:
“Let him relocate first.”
@vickymelissa said:
“Who else came here to check the comments for those interested.”
@Queen Lewald said:
“Why 25-27, wetin do 30-35.”
@Favour said:
“Working class from 25-27, tell him the beautiful ones are not yet born, he should wait small!”
@Queen Esther Folashade said:
“I'm interested, I'm from Oyo state, AA, Christian and other positive attributes.”
@God sente reacted:
“Una no Dey use ear hear abroad.”
@Der-bie- Gold reacted:
“I'm a Christian, from oyo state, AA, nd God fearing.”
@FavouriteGift said:
“Am interested. Also in Ogun serving in Osun state state. Am AA.”
Watch the video below:
Lady searches for husband desperately
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 35-year-old white woman has said she is in search of a man who will marry her, and she is open to match-making.
The woman, Eve Tilley-Coulso, said anyone who helps her get a man who would marry her will get a N3.8 million reward. She said she told her friends about it, but it seems they have been unable to find her a man.
Eve she has been single now for five years, and she is in need of a man to walk down the aisle with her. In a trending video which has set tongues wagging, Eve said it does not matter whether she stays married or not, but the match-maker will get N3.8 million.
Source: Legit.ng