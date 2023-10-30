A post about a 37-year-old medical doctor based in Abuja, who is in search of a wife has gone viral

The doctor, with plans to relocate to America in February 2024, specified his criteria such as beauty, genotype, age, and religious devotion

The comments section has been buzzing with interest from potential suitors who wish to get married to him

A TikTok user with the handle @akadiriblessing has shared a post featuring a 37-year-old medical doctor from Abuja actively seeking a wife.

The post highlighted the doctor's profession, location, and plans to relocate to America by February 2024.

Medical doctor searches for wife Photo credit: Evgeniia Siiankovskaia/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with the story. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Medical doctor lists criteria for wife-to-be

Akadiriblessing included specific criteria for potential suitors, such as beauty, genotype, age, religious devotion, and being a working-class individual.

She wrote;

“37 years medical Doctor. He is based in Abuja, He needs a beautiful woman for marriage. Genotype AS From Ogun state. He is relocating to America by February 2024. The lady should be a devoted Christian. Age from 25-27. Be a working class.”

Netizens intrigued by doctor's quest for wife

Netizens have shown great interest in the comments section of Akadiriblessing's post.

Many individuals are intrigued by the prospect of a relationship with a medical doctor and the opportunity to potentially relocate to America.

The unique criteria set by the doctor, including age, religious devotion, and being a working-class individual, have sparked conversations and discussions among netizens.

@arikeolamit commented:

“Am interested am from Osun State but reside at Ibadan am a nd graduate but a single mother and am 25yrs working class.”

@Uchenna Justina950 reacted:

“Let him relocate first.”

@vickymelissa said:

“Who else came here to check the comments for those interested.”

@Queen Lewald said:

“Why 25-27, wetin do 30-35.”

@Favour said:

“Working class from 25-27, tell him the beautiful ones are not yet born, he should wait small!”

@Queen Esther Folashade said:

“I'm interested, I'm from Oyo state, AA, Christian and other positive attributes.”

@God sente reacted:

“Una no Dey use ear hear abroad.”

@Der-bie- Gold reacted:

“I'm a Christian, from oyo state, AA, nd God fearing.”

@FavouriteGift said:

“Am interested. Also in Ogun serving in Osun state state. Am AA.”

Watch the video below:

