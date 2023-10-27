Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola announced N1 million each to students of Augustine University

This is coming after his recent milestone of emerging as a non-executive director at First Bank

Nigerians took to social media to appreciate his kind gesture to the students of the institution

Femi Otedola, Nigerian tycoon and philanthropist was recently inaugurated as the chancellor of Augustine University.

He gave each of the school’s 750 undergraduates a whopping N1 million to celebrate his achievement.

He said on his X page,

"Today, I was inaugurated as the Chancellor of Augustine University. I strongly believe in transforming establishments that I am associated with. I gave a gift of One Million to each of the Seven Hundred and Fifty Students. I hope this donation of Seven Hundred and Fifty Million Naira assists the plight of the parents of our students in this difficult time."

Nigerians have taken to social media to express gratitude to the billionaire, given that the money comes at a period when citizens are going through economic hardship in the country.

How Nigerians are reacting

@Official_Isaaco said,

“Wow!!!! I haven't seen anyone in Nigeria in recent times who has done something similar. @cuppymusic and @TemiOtedola, you both must be proud of the father you have, as we are proud of him too. Congratulations sir.”

@odirah_cellz said,

“1 million to each of the 750 students, ie. 750 million naira. Poor man pikin go think say na N7500.”

@HenryUkazu1 noted,

“I have no doubt, this money will go a long way to alleviate the hardship many parents and students are experiencing during this challenging times. May the blessings of God continue to follow you. May you never lack. May God bless you in hundred folds for being a blessing to humanity. You’re a blessing.”

@okiTwits said,

“750M just go like that. God, lift me up.”

@iamikhana comment,

“Doings, a Giver can never ever Lack.”

@AnthonyC_Eri stated,

“Otedola's donation is a significant contribution to the development of Augustine University. It will help to improve the welfare of the students and make the university more attractive to potential students and faculty.”

@gominathebrand said,

“This is a very profound gesture. It might seem a bit off to people in some quarters but the undergraduate beneficiaries of this kind gesture would be forever grateful for the gift. Keep investing in and supporting the youth sir. You're blessed sir.”

@Queeniejay24 stated,

“This huge sir and will go a long way to assist the families involved. What the government can’t do is what you’re doing.”

@apogee_apogee noted,

“It’s a good thing that even sir Ote$. acknowledge the fact that this really is a difficult time. Thanks for your magnanimous gesture, God bless you.”

