A Nigerian female engineer is making waves in aviation, and she has been recognised for her diligence and hard work. Chioma Onyedikachi Okoro is proof of Nigeria's ability to export exceptional talents to other nations of the world.

In the north, south, east and west of the hemisphere, Nigerians adorn the landscapes, offering services and making contributions for the advancement and betterment of mankind.

Chioma was recognised among the 2023 Elevate Aviation Women Inspires. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Chioma Okoro/Elevate Aviation.

In the fields of medicine, technology, aviation, and academia, Nigerians occupy a pride of place even in the most advanced nations. Often, when Nigerian professionals move abroad, they easily become world beaters or fly shoulder to shoulder with their peers. The achievements of Nigerian professionals working in the diaspora are often a point of reference to justify that citizens of the country are capable of doing great things given the right tools to work with.

The inspiring story of Chioma Onyedikachi Okoro

One poignant example of a Nigerian making the country proud is Chioma Onyedikachi Okoro, a stallion who has galloped into prominence in the Canadian aviation industry.

Born and raised in Owerri, Imo state, Chioma has weathered all storms and has become a prominent name in the Canadian aviation industry. A thoroughbred aircraft engineer, Chioma is conquering a field hitherto thought to be the exclusive preserve for men. From the moment she left Nigeria for studies in Ukraine, Chioma has continued to soar higher and higher.

Chioma was raised to value hard work

Reflecting on her humble family background and her life-changing journey out of Nigeria at the tender age of 19, Chioma said:

"My parents raised my siblings and I to value hard work, dedication and deferred gratification. So, when I turned 19, I was very fortunate to be a recipient of a scholarship. It is a bilateral education agreement between the government of Ukraine and Nigeria."

This scholarship changed Chioma's life as it enabled her to study for her undergraduate degree. Thus, between 2012 and 2016, Chioma was at the National Aviation University, Kiev, Ukraine, where she bagged a bachelor's degree with Honors in aircraft maintenance, aerospace, aeronautical and astronautical engineering. At the end of her studies, Chioma posted a CGPA of 4.95 out of 5.0.

But it was when Chioma did her masters at the same university that it became clear that she is an exceptional student. Between 2016 and 2018, Chioma did her masters degree, majoring in the maintenance of aircraft and their engines, aerospace, aeronautical and astronautical engineering. Her final CGPA of 5.0 out of 5.0 left everyone convinced that she was made for great things. However, she is not satisfied yet as she is currently studying for her PhD in the same field.

Chioma is a trained private pilot

Apart from being a certified aircraft maintenance engineer, Chioma is a trained private pilot. In 2023, she caught the attention of Elevate Aviation, a Canadian-based non-profit organisation that promotes and recognises the skills of women in the aviation industry. Elevate Aviation honoured Chioma as one of the 2023 Elevate Aviation Women of Inspire.

In a short piece written in her honour by Elevate Aviation, the organisers of the award say of Chioma:

"Her doctoral research studied the optimization of maintenance processes for the continuing airworthiness of aircraft. This was inspired by the need for cost-effective and efficient aircraft operations to drive economic sustainability without compromising safety. She believes the models and algorithms she developed alongside other models proposed by other inventors can form the framework for data-driven predictive aircraft maintenance."

This is not the first time Chioma has been recognised for her remarkable work. Elevate Aviation further notes in the short piece earlier mentioned:

"She is a recipient of awards from various organizations, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Royal Aeronautical Society. Chioma volunteers for various organizations including the 99s, NLAF, CWIA, UPN, and YSA. She enjoys taking long walks, photographing nature, visiting art museums, and lending her voice online/offline to social causes. She is thankful for the incredible support from her family, friends, and mentors."

Chioma currently works as an aircraft maintenance engineering analyst at De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited.

Indeed, the fact that Chioma is excelling in a world dominated by men shows that nothing is impossible and that Nigeria is a nest for talents.

