A heartwarming video has emerged online showing how some university students celebrated their class representative’s birthday in a special way

The students noticed that their class rep was feeling down on his special day and decided to cheer him up with a song and a dance

They also quickly raised some money to buy him a cake and presented it to him with joy

A video that has gone viral on social media shows how some university students in Nigeria made their class representative feel special and appreciated on his birthday.

The students noticed that their class rep was not in a good mood on the day he was supposed to celebrate his new age.

They decided to do something nice for him and lift his spirits. They sang a happy birthday song for him with enthusiasm and energy, and danced for him with smiles and laughter.

They also quickly collected some money among themselves to buy him a delicious cake and surprised him with it.

Course rep cheers up

The video captures the moment the class rep received the cake. He was visibly moved by the gesture and thanked them for their kindness.

The video has touched many people online who praised the students for their generosity and friendship.

They also wished the class rep a happy birthday and a successful academic year.

This is a beautiful example of how students can show gratitude and solidarity for their leaders.

