A Nigerian lady has shared her amusing experience during a job interview where she referred to her NYSC programme as para military service

The oyinbo interviewer was shocked and showered her with compliments, unaware of what NYSC really entails

Netizens expressed different opinions in the comments section and are considering using the same strategy in their future interviews

A Nigerian lady has gone viral online after sharing the unusual pattern she used to secure a well-paying job.

During a recent job interview, the lady identified as @ on Twitter mentioned that she had completed paramilitary service in her country.

Lady gets job after claiming to have done para military service

The interviewer, who was unfamiliar with the Nigerian context of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), was taken aback by Levyngrey's statement.

She said the oyinbo showered her with compliments, assuming she had completed a significant and impressive paramilitary service.

While the interviewer believed she had accomplished something remarkable, Levyngrey knew it was simply her NYSC service, a mandatory one-year programme for Nigerian graduates.

She silently chuckled, appreciating the unintentional praise she received. Levyngrey secured the job because she served her country.

Netizens promise to try the method in subsequent interviews

Netizens flooded the comments section, expressing their amusement over the incident.

Many mentioned that they would use a similar tactic in future interviews, hoping to receive unexpected praise and compliments.

@CallMeMariany reacted:

“Time to update my CV and Upwork profile.”

@Nueldigitals said:

“I go use this scope one day.”

@Mowa _ola said:

“Lmao going to call it paramilitary.”

@PreciousOrla reacted:

“Time for all of us that attended military secondary schools to blow. Imagine attending command, navy, airforce schools plus NYSC, I don become full soldier be that.”

@rahchellin commented:

“Technically. You didn't lie. Runs to update CV”

@Feranmigrey said:

“Lmfaooo if you served away from your comfort zone you would know NYSC is something serious.”

@zika _fierce said:

“NYSC is serious dears. That 3 weeks under the sun or in the rain na paramilitary. Then if you get posted to a village, E don enter full brown war wey you fight ooo.”

