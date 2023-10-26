A TikTok video shared by @maureencee highlighted the disheartening reality faced by Nigerian students studying abroad

Despite hoping to escape Nigerian lecturers, some find themselves encountering similar challenges in the UK

Netizens have chimed in the comments section, sharing their experiences of having Nigerian lecturers in the diaspora

A Nigerian student schooling abroad, @maureencee, expressed her disappointment upon realising that Nigerian lecturers can still be encountered even while pursuing higher education in the UK.

The student had hoped for a fresh start away from the challenges faced back home in Nigeria.

Lady shares experience with Nigerian lecturers in the UK Photo credit: @maureencee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Maureencee captioned the video:

"When you run to the UK for your masters thinking you've escaped Nigerian lecturers."

Lady expresses frustration over seeing Nigerian lecturers abroad

The caption reflected the student's disillusionment upon discovering that the Nigerian lecturers in the UK can exhibit similar traits of strictness and harshness as those in Nigeria.

Netizens flooded the comments section, resonating with Maureencee's video posted on TikTok.

Reactions as lady speaks about Nigerian lecturers in diaspora

Many shared their experiences of encountering Nigerian lecturers while studying abroad.

They affirmed that the challenges faced by Nigerian lecturers can transcend borders.

@ibikunle03 reacted:

“Out of the 5 lectures that have taught me in this UK 3 are Nigerians.”

@benbyx1 reacted:

“Well, I sha escaped because none of them dey my department.”

@Kculture said:

“It depends on the school ohhhh. I no get any for my department except one that's a tutor.”

@frankyi commented:

“They're everywhere.”

@chi.oma said:

“Ah, I have one in my department.”

@Efe said:

“Mine told me first classes and distinction will not help me succeed in life.”

@Princessfena said:

“They full my department.”

@ceasny reacted:

“At this point, Nigerians and Indians have something in common, they are so equally distributed globally.”

Watch the video below:

