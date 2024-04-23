A young lady created a video addressing UTME candidates who were frustrated by the delay in their exam results

She explained that the delay might be due to various reasons and shared a confirmed tweet indicating that the results would be released soon.

The lady's video gained significant attention as she reassured candidates and urged them to remain calm

In a recent video, a young lady took the time to explain the reasons behind the delay in UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) results.

Her explanation quickly caught the attention of concerned candidates.

When will JAMB results 2024 be out?

She revealed that the delay could be attributed to various factors and even shared a confirmed tweet stating that the results would be released soon.

The lady reached out to frustrated candidates, urging them to remain calm as the results were expected to be available shortly, as shown by @dtwtutorials.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Joshkid64 said:

“Eager to check result kesabeg o.”

Prettyvicky wrote:

“2weeks too small please take 3 month.”

Samuel commented:

“Mine is 24 Wednesday.”

Daily Transfer:

“Please if I have a bushy hair will they allow me to the centre.”

Ospere:

“Can I do change of institution after seeing my result?”

Olamhide:

“How do will check it ma.”

Delight4u2:

“Me that is writing on Thursday 25th.”

Henrieta:

“If you couldn't finish and your time is up,Will the system summit your work?”

BígAwizA:

“You can check it on your phone.”

Dtwtutorials:

“Yes by sms but you still need to print out.”

Sylviagold:

“I just pray mine will be excellent

God.”

Ernnêy Dx:

“Father, grant me good score.”

How to check your results in simple steps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB's) UTME 2024 is still ongoing.

Legit.ng reports that the results of candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will soon be available. As of Monday afternoon, April 22, the results have not been released.

In the article, Legit.ng explains how to check your JAMB result.

