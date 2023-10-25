Two best mates who were both dumped by their boyfriends in the same week have become a viral sensation on TikTok

The pair found solace in each other’s company as they tried to cope with their break-ups

The video shows them driving around while munching on some crisps and doing their best to cheer each other up

A heartwarming video of two best mates who faced the same heartache in the same week has moved people.

The duo, who were both dumped by their boyfriends within days of each other, decided to stick together and support each other through their tough times.

They try to comfort each other. Photo credit: TikTok/@aayavannessa

Best friends gets rejected by boyfriends same week

The video captures their hilarious and touching moments as they drive around the city, snack on some delicious crisps, and crack jokes to lift each other’s spirits.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from people who praised their friendship and wished them happiness.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Shinasty9 reacted:

"If you don't have a best friend gather here."

Adaobi said:

"I get pringles na best friend just remain."

Goofybabygirl9 wrote:

"I get car and money na the best friend remain."

SRobinson_Nancy commented:

"Just date each other and move on."

Noye9:

"Cheers to us that go through this phase alone."

Big Baby G.G:

"I need a bestfriend,l just got dumped yesterday."

Mystyleng:

"I really need to d to get me a best friend already."

Bellarina:

"Have yoU ever been heartbroken, broke and on top of it don't have any close friend to talk to, too much to deal."

