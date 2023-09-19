A Nigerian girl has shared her boyfriend's reaction after she pranked him with an unexpected breakup message

The boyfriend sent a voice note expressing disbelief and frustration over his girlfriend's decision to end the relationship

Netizens found the voice note hilarious and they stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian girl with the handle @graciajoliee on TikTok has gone viral after pranking her boyfriend with a breakup message.

The girl was shocked as her boyfriend responded to the message with a voice note expressing his confusion and disappointment.

Man goes crazy as girlfriend pranks him with break-up message Photo credit: @graciajoliee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boyfriend's emotional response to unexpected break-up message

In the voicenote, the boyfriend questioned her motives for wanting to end their relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He mentioned introducing her to his friends and family and buying her an iPhone 15 just a week prior.

He said:

“You are tired. What exactly are you tired of? After showing you to my friends and family, all of a sudden you want to break up. You want my friends to laugh at me.

"After I bought you a phone just last week. Do you know how much that phone costs? If it’s a joke just stop it. I know you like playing pranks so madam if it’s a joke just stop it.”

Reactions as lady pranks boyfriend with break-up message

Many empathized with the young boy while others tackled Gracia for pranking her man with such a sensitive issue.

@the_amoatemaa said:

“He for keeps.”

@Charmy said:

“That "you want my friends to laugh at me?" is too real.”

@Nkosazane_Thandeka said:

“Guys care about their friends so much.”

@_charnel said:

"So madam just stop it"

@Nthabiseng reacted:

“Madam, I beg. I've invested too much in you.”

@Mantshangase China said:

“Please Madam.”

@Masa commented:

“You want my friends to laugh at me" sent me.”

@tomidew said:

“Madam just stop it or Give me back my phone.”

@Ila said:

"What exactly are you tired of?"

@nyambura said:

“I need a Nigerian boyfriend.”

Watch the video below:

Lady heartbroken after pranking boyfriend with fake pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady broke down in tears after pranking her boyfriend with fake news of pregnancy.

This was after a prankster walked up to her on the road, asking if she trusted her boyfriend. In her response, she reiterated how much she loves him while insisting that he would never do anything to hurt her. According to her, the love in their relationship can be rated up to 200 per cent.

The pretty woman was then asked to prank him with fake pregnancy but the aftermath made her heartbroken. After hearing that she was pregnant, her boyfriend denied her and ended up cutting the call on her.

Source: Legit.ng