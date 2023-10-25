Global site navigation

“Delay is not Denial”: Nigerian Lady in UK Dances as Husband’s Visa Gets Approved After 5 Years
People

“Delay is not Denial”: Nigerian Lady in UK Dances as Husband’s Visa Gets Approved After 5 Years

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A Nigerian woman celebrates as her husband’s visa is finally granted after five years of living alone in the UK
  • She expressed her joy and gratitude in a video where she danced and sang to thank God for answering her prayers
  • The video showed how much she missed her husband and how eager she was to reunite with him after a long separation

A Nigerian woman rejoices as her long-awaited husband’s visa is finally granted after five years of living alone in the UK.

She shared her happiness and appreciation in a video where she danced and sang to thank God for fulfilling her wish.

Photo of lady in UK
Excited about husband's visa approval. Photo credit: TikTok/@liz_atti
Source: TikTok

The video captured how much she longed for her husband and how excited she was to reunite with him after a lengthy separation.

She said she had been praying and waiting for this day for a long time, and she could not believe it was finally happening.

Watch the video:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Candace reacted:

"My fiancé visa got approved last Tuesday and I did my biometrics on the 25th of August.. I'm grateful."

Samali Smith said:

"Congratulations to that mine got approved in 1 week indeed it can only be God."

Libra637373:

"Delay is not denial. I take this, no matter the difficulty God will always see you thru, I tap on your blessing and congratulations."

Mishnish commented:

"Hey mama you have no idea of how you have encouraged me ... please follow me."

Gloshy86:

"Happy for you dear..still waiting for my decision."

User661422733661:

"Congratulations I tap the blessings too though T have all the requirements and the documents but connection yet but | know God is in ControL."

Couple separates as husband relocates to Canada, wife joins him 8 months later

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video of a couple’s long-awaited reunion in a foreign land has warmed hearts.

The husband had bid farewell to his wife in Nigeria and embarked on a journey to another country.

The video captured their heartfelt goodbye at the airport as they hugged and kissed each other, not knowing when they would see each other again.

Source: Legit.ng

