A young man has caused a frenzy online after sharing his surprising encounter with a 15-year-old girl

The girl had deceived him about her age, claiming to be 22, until her ID card accidentally fell out

Netizens, reacting to the incident, advised the man to express gratitude for avoiding any involvement with the underage girl

A UK-based Nigerian man identified as @ade.melanin on TikTok has recounted how a girl initially deceived him, claiming to be 22 years old.

However, the truth came to light when her identity card accidentally slipped out while they were together.

Man discovers UK girl is 15 not 22

The ID card revealed her actual age to be 15, an unexpected discovery which shocked him to his bones.

He expressed disbelief upon discovering the significant age difference and shared his story online.

Netizens react as man finds out UK girl lied to him about age

In response to the incident, netizens flooded the comments section with messages of relief, urging him to be grateful for not getting involved with the underage girl.

They emphasized the potential legal and moral consequences that could have arisen from such a situation, highlighting the importance of verifying age before engaging in any relationships.

@Temitope Ayoo commented:

“Think about the free flight though.”

@adaku504 said:

“You narrowly escape nkporo.”

@kheengl commented:

“God is great. Konji be wan put you for Wahala.”

@Omolayomi commented:

“I rejoice with you "free flight and Instablog free publicity"

@fhidofhido reacted:

“Every spirit of free flight cancel i came alone i will go alone.”

Man discovers fiancee's real age

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 31-year-old man has found out his wife-to-be's real age 14 days before their wedding.

According to ship navigator, Danky, who shared the incident on Twitter, the lady had communicated her age to be 30 and they were both in love. Some days before their wedding, he found that she is actually 37 years old.

Danky asked netizens what their actions would be if in the shoes of the man. Some people advised the man to walk away, while others urged him to forgive the lady and proceed with the wedding.

