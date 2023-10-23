A Nigerian man has shared his heartbreaking relationship story after getting betrayed by his girlfriend

In his tweet, he revealed that he supported her financially only to find out that she was pregnant for someone else

Netizens responded sarcastically, pointing out the double standards often faced by women in similar situations

A Twitter user, @AttahMamuduI, has regretted providing financial assistance to his girlfriend, including paying her rent.

According to him, he received a distressing call from her, confessing that she had 'accidentally' slept with another man and was now pregnant.

Man shocked as girlfriend he takes care of gets pregnant for someone else

This news came as a shock, especially since he had just given her his ATM card for groceries and also paid her rent.

He said;

“I paid my girlfriend rent last year and this year too and she just called me now that she accidentally slept with someone and she fell pregnant & the worst part is that I still gave her my ATM today to withdraw for her groceries shopping. I have been duped.”

Reactions as man claims to be duped by girlfriend

Netizens responded to Attah's post with sarcastic remarks, highlighting the double standards prevalent in society.

Many suggested that he should pray for his girlfriend and forgive her, reminiscent of the advice often given to women in similar situations.

@ladyque_ reacted:

“Forgive her accidentally. You know women are polygamous in nature.”

@adeboyejogidinho said:

“Just consider it charity.”

@fabslimtox1 said:

“Pray and fast for her. She will change. No one is above mistake.”

@_callme_ada said:

“Please forgive her. It was a mistake!”

@adakarl1 reacted:

“Guys Pray for your women. D temptation is too much.”

@_toluwanimi said:

“Damm go down on your knees in prayer and ask the devil to leave your home. Also, it was an accident, she didn't mean to, forgive her. Don't forget it rains everywhere. You could take paracetamol for the pain, stay strong my brother.”

@dear_hopeee said:

“It's an accident bro! Pls forgive her.”

See the post below:

