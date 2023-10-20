"You Moved On Too Fast": Lady Flaunts Baby Bump for New Man 2 Months after Breakup Up with Ex
- A Nigerian lady has shared her surprising story of becoming heavily pregnant just two months after breaking up with her ex
- The revelation has sparked a wave of responses from netizens who experienced similar situations
- Many ladies in the comments recounted their pregnancy stories after parting ways with their former partners
In a TikTok video, @toxicblackbeauty disclosed how her ex-boyfriend left her, believing she would still be waiting for him.
However, just two months later, she was already heavily pregnant as she expects a baby with her new man.
Woman flaunts baby bump 2 months after breaking up with ex
In a video shared via her official TikTok account, she displayed her baby bump and taunted her ex who thought she would never move on.
She wrote;
“Ex: I know she will still be waiting for me. Me after 2 months.”
Her story captivated social media users who were surprised by the turn of events.
Netizens relate and share their stories in the comments
Toxicblackbeauty's revelation struck a chord with numerous netizens who could empathise with her experience.
Many took to the comments section to share their stories of becoming pregnant after breaking up with their ex-partners.
@Lam_eyimofe reacted:
“He gave another lady pregnant and told me, I gave birth for my husband b4 his girl born he said he's in shock, me weh I don catch him say he deh cheat.”
@Koolkat commented:
“Me I didn't even break up,l used the pregnancy to announce the break up and told him to stop calling me. l did my introduction next to his house.”
@monah_xx reacted:
“LOI my ex entered my dm two months after breakup me wey don collect ring the next time he saw me my Belle don big the Werey wan faint.”
@ADENIKE said:
“I can remember how when my ex saw inside school with my big belle baba shock.”
@SLAY WITH B said:
“My ex entered my Dm three months after ghosting me and I don collect ring I still chop he money na my wedding card he see next.”
@Ifeoluwa said:
“God bless you for this him you made him realize he's nothing.”
Qwin neon reacted:
“He said, I thought u said you'll be single for a while, is 1 week a while? (Yes, l moved on de next day brra.”
