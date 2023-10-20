A Nigerian lady has shared her surprising story of becoming heavily pregnant just two months after breaking up with her ex

The revelation has sparked a wave of responses from netizens who experienced similar situations

Many ladies in the comments recounted their pregnancy stories after parting ways with their former partners

In a TikTok video, @toxicblackbeauty disclosed how her ex-boyfriend left her, believing she would still be waiting for him.

However, just two months later, she was already heavily pregnant as she expects a baby with her new man.

In a video shared via her official TikTok account, she displayed her baby bump and taunted her ex who thought she would never move on.

She wrote;

“Ex: I know she will still be waiting for me. Me after 2 months.”

Her story captivated social media users who were surprised by the turn of events.

Netizens relate and share their stories in the comments

Toxicblackbeauty's revelation struck a chord with numerous netizens who could empathise with her experience.

Many took to the comments section to share their stories of becoming pregnant after breaking up with their ex-partners.

@Lam_eyimofe reacted:

“He gave another lady pregnant and told me, I gave birth for my husband b4 his girl born he said he's in shock, me weh I don catch him say he deh cheat.”

@Koolkat commented:

“Me I didn't even break up,l used the pregnancy to announce the break up and told him to stop calling me. l did my introduction next to his house.”

@monah_xx reacted:

“LOI my ex entered my dm two months after breakup me wey don collect ring the next time he saw me my Belle don big the Werey wan faint.”

@ADENIKE said:

“I can remember how when my ex saw inside school with my big belle baba shock.”

@SLAY WITH B said:

“My ex entered my Dm three months after ghosting me and I don collect ring I still chop he money na my wedding card he see next.”

@Ifeoluwa said:

“God bless you for this him you made him realize he's nothing.”

Qwin neon reacted:

“He said, I thought u said you'll be single for a while, is 1 week a while? (Yes, l moved on de next day brra.”

Watch the video below:

