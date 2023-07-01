Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has been critiqued for departing Nigeria for the United Kingdom

His former media aide had revealed that Buhari left his hometown Daura for London to get quietness

Meanwhile, anti-corruption activist Auwal Musa Rafsanjani alleged that the ex-President was in London for his usual medical treatment

FCT, Abuja - Amid the controversies surrounding the departure of former President Muhammadu Buhari from his hometown in Daura, Katsina State, to London, United Kingdom, a fresh update has revealed that he is in the northern European nation for his usual medical treatment.

Recall that on Thursday, June 29, Garba Shehu, the former media aide to Buhari, said the ex-President departed for London for some quietness as he was not pleased with receiving visitors regularly.

Reports have it that Buhari is in London to find quietness for himself and stay far away from people. Photo Credit: Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani/Facebook and Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images

Shehu, in a statement, said:

“He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself, but realizing that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day, and night, he moved out to a more distant place.

“It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realisation of the promises they made.”

Buhari in London for medical treatment - Rafsanjani

Reacting to Shehu's statement, human rights and anti-corruption activist Auwal Musa Rafsanjani told Legit.ng that the ex-President is most likely in London for his usual medical treatment.

He stated that he was not surprised when he heard the ex-President was in London as it has always been his attribute even while serving as President.

Rafsanjani said:

"I am not surprised that the ex-president dashed to London again because this has always been what he has been doing even when he was the President of the country.

"I believe he has gone to London as usual for his medical treatment. I think that is the reality of what has happened. The only difference now is that state resources might not be used to take care of him."

Rafsanjani blamed the ex-President for Nigeria's predicament, noting that the looting carried out by his cabinet ruined the country to its current state.

He said:

"It was very clear that Buhari has failed in many aspects and you could see that a lot of his ministers are running away and some of them are under investigation...clearly Nigerians are not satisfied with their performance."

Source: Legit.ng