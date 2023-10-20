A Nigerian lady who advises people relocating to Canada has shared a video detailing what type of courses prospective immigrants should not study as international students.

In her opinion, the lady, Oghenetejiri Emuvey, said some courses may lead to low-paying jobs for immigrants looking to settle and work in Canada.

The lady insists some courses lead to jobs that are not lucrative. Photo credit: Getty Images/Ridofranz, Aaftab Sheikh and Aaron Foster. Lady's photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

She insisted that a course such as law does not pay well for immigrants in Canada, but some of her followers strongly disagreed with her. She was, however, specific that her advice was for international students immigrating to Canada and not generalised.

See her list below:

1. Studying law as an international student in Canada

In Oghenetejiri's opinion, law is one of the courses she does not recommend for international students seeking to study and later work in Canada.

Oghenetejiri said international students studying law have low prospects of getting well-paying jobs in Canada after school.

Her words:

"Yes, I said it, law! There are no jobs for lawyers here, and there is no money in law. Nobody is going to employ you to come and defend somebody else in court. Law is a very selective profession. So if you are coming in as a lawyer, just know that the 20,000 Dollars you are spending on your education, you might not get it back. There are jobs, maybe for the 1% of the people that are coming in, but it is not a lucrative career in Canada."

However, according to Talent.com, lawyers in Canada could earn up to $93.91 or about N53,000 per hour. Also, the website says entry-level positions could pay $106,083 or N59 million per year, while lawyers who are experienced could pocket $188,934 or N105 million per year.

2. Studying journalism in Canada

Oghenetejiri also insisted that international students who study journalism in Canada may not find the best jobs if they choose to settle and work there.

She said:

"Nobody is going to employ to speak in front of the TV. They don't even like your immigrant accent in the first place. So, you will not find work. Don't waste your money."

A 2020 report by New Canadian Media confirms what Oghenetejiri said about immigrants finding journalism jobs in Canada.

Part of the report reads:

"While a career in journalism has not always been a financial goldmine for its practitioners, immigrant journalists in Canada face systemic barriers that can make it even more of a precarious endeavour. Yet, as a new groundbreaking study into the socio-economic conditions of immigrant and refugee journalists has shown, they are not only struggling to get these jobs but are having to support themselves on unsustainable freelancing and contracting gigs, or find other vocations altogether."

Glassdoor, a job site, listed the average salary for broadcast journalists in Canada per year as between $43k and $68k. This is an equivalence of N23 million to N37 million per year.

3. Studying agricultural science as a course in Canada

Another course that Oghenetejiri said she wouldn't recommend to international students coming to Canada is agricultural science. She said jobs available for immigrant graduates in this field may pay low incomes.

Her words:

"There are farm jobs, but it is screaming minimum wage. If you like $15 per hour and you will be begging people left, right, and centre for money, then agriculture is the course for you. Maybe you will pay back your school fees in the next 20 years."

However, a report published by Immigration Canada indicates that in 2021, immigrants made up 6.9 per cent of Canada’s total farm population.

Another story published by the Economic Times indicates that over the next decade, Canada will need 30,000 immigrants to work on the country's farms, meaning jobs are available in the field.

Entry-level farm workers in Canada could earn $28,665 or N15 million per year, according to Talent.com.

Other courses listed as not being lucrative by Oghenetejiri include business management, hospitality, logistics, arts, and graphics design. Her opinion sparked reactions among her followers, and they took to the comment section of the clip to air their views.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of career advice in Canada

@louwiepizzle said:

"Who wrote that book? How can you say law is not profitable?"

@Tamara Dubra said:

"What about project management (IT)."

@Wizkid’s said:

"Nursing is the best."

@Bapitan said:

"What about project management and construction management? Is it a good course to study."

