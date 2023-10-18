A Nigerian man has got many talking after standing in a circle for two hours in a bid to win N50k

A fellow had challenged him to it in a test of great endurance for a financial reward and he did himself proud

Social media users have reacted to a video showing how the two-hour challenge went down in an open field

In an open field, a popular TikToker, Mr Blue Max, challenged a Nigerian man to stand in a circle for two hours if he wants to win the sum of N50k.

He used a timer to record the challenge and shared the entertaining result on social media.

In the clip, the person who took up the challenge showcased great endurance as he fought off tiredness and the temptation of walking away with a smaller figure.

This is as Blue Max came forward after one hour and thirty minutes to offer the man the chance to walk away with N20k.

The man refused and endured to the end to win the star prize of N50k.

Internet users shard their thoughts on the N50k challenge

Kayode Fashina said:

"No shades but 50k no need briefcase."

Muslimah said:

"I can't do this I only need the money for school please."

Brain said:

"I go bank for a whole week and I stand for 15 hours each days."

Potoki Michael said:

"We dey stand for 24 hours if we dey work this one na less na."

samuelankrah685 said:

''He didn't say u can not sleep."

SUNNYBLACK said:

''We dey stand for zenith bank for free."

UgochukwuJohnson said:

"But think of it some of the money fell out hmm so the person standing in the circle is not real."

J said:

"Ppl who have been to kpop soundcheck concerts be winning this."

Man stays in single room alone for 24 hours for N50k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had stayed in a room alone with no phone for 24 hours for a prize of N50k.

In a clip, the unidentified man accepted and was monitored via a camera in the room. At intervals, the creator of the challenger brought him meals.

After 12 hours, @mrbluemax came into the room to offer the man N20k to walk away, but the offer was turned down.

The man insisted on seeing the challenge to the end and was successful.

