A Nigerian man has publicly appreciated his wife who agreed to marry him even though he had nothing

In a Facebook post, the man made it clear that he would continue to honour his wife for being a good woman

He posted photos taken on his wedding day and said he never had a mattress until five days after the wedding

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A Nigerian man who had nothing when he got married has described his wife as the best thing to happen to him.

The man, Sam Odeg, said his wife agreed to marry him at a time he was still struggling to find his feet.

The man publicly praised his wife and vowed to continue to honour her. Photo credit: Facebook/Sam Odeg.

Source: Facebook

Sam said things were bad to the extent he had no mattress in his house until five days after their wedding.

The happy man said he would never trade his wife for anything.

He shared photos from their wedding day on Facebook with the caption:

"I married you when I had nothing! Not even a foam to sleep on until 5 days after our wedding! May the world never forget this in years to come! May they never forget why I don't and will never trade my wife for anything! May they always remember why I can and will ever give the world to the girl who said yes to me when I had zero account! May the world never forget why no beginning will be the end of my love for you, babe! May they always remember! May they never forget our beginning! May they never forget! I couldn't have asked for a better girl for a wife! I got the BEST of the kind I asked the LORD for."

Facebook users react as man praises his wife

Omalicha Victoria said:

"Each time you share your testimonies, it reminds me of those years I got married to my husband. But in all, I give God all the praise for bringing me this far."

Nneka Kalu commented:

"More blessings and blissful home."

Video of unhappy bride goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a bride who looked unhappy went viral on social media.

The bride was seen with a frown, as if someone got her upset on her wedding day.

Many people who saw the video wondered why the bride wore such a sad look.

Source: Legit.ng