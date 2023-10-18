A lady decided to change her physical appearance as she visited the salon to shave off her long hair

In a viral clip which has stunned some TikTok users, the lady placed a long weave on her clean-shaven head

Some people who saw the video wondered why she cut the long hair and still bought a weave to gum on it

A lady with long hair decided to get a clean shave, which changed her physical appearance.

TikTok user Islayers posted a short video showing when someone gave the lady a clean shave, leaving no trace of hair on her head.

The lady went viral after changing her hairstyle. Photo credit: TikTok/@islayers.

Source: TikTok

However, what surprised many people was that she still went ahead to buy a weave, which was then fixed on the shaved head.

Onlookers wondered why she would cut her hair and still spend money on weaves, but some said she should be allowed the freedom to carry the hairstyle of her choice. She still looked very beautiful in both hairstyles.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Over 22k people have liked the video, which has attracted 665 comments as of the morning of October 18.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady who cut her hair

@rotimi Popoola said:

"Omo, when you are fine, you are fine."

@kobby kwaben cobby said:

"I just went through all the stages of shock and ended with laughter in seconds."

@sheba said:

"I even think say she dey go navy training school."

@pablo remarked:

"I can't comprehend this, my mind is broken."

@aaluah said:

"You can have natural hair and do that too. I'm enjoying my natural hair this month."

@izayoi Sakamaki said:

"People who don't realise the blessing they have."

@aderayo007 commented:

"They are really confused."

@fridayy asked:

"Like seriously? She shaved her hair to put on a wig?"

Men rush lady who braided her hair all back

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady who braided her hair all back said it attracted a lot of admirers to her.

According to the lady, she stepped out with the hairstyle, and many people wanted to collect her number.

She said henceforth, she would be carrying the hairstyle after discovering that men love it.

Source: Legit.ng