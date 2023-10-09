The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the date for the release of the 2023 internal SSCE result

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced that the board will release the June/July 2023 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) result on Tuesday, October 10.

Source: Twitter

