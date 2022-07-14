A Nigerian man who lives abroad has lamented that he paid an agent for a room not knowing that there is a cemetery at the back of the house

A man has lamented his predicament after paying for a room only to discover later that there is a cemetery close to the house.

The man with the TikTok name Mr.Easytv lives abroad, although he did not mention the country where he resides.

The man claims that he hears voices at night.

Cemetery generates sound, he claims

He however lamented in a video making the rounds online that he hears some sounds at night, but did not say who makes the sounds.

When his followers wanted to know if he did not check the room before paying, he said he paid online.

The video has generated many comments with some laughing it off while others simply said he should have checked well.

Watch the video below:

Tiktok users react

@Experiment commented:

"This is your opportunity to speak with the spirits."

@beautiful heart said:

"Ah....my imagination alone would make me flee. nor be me."

@excelsweetness commented:

"Please can you consult my grandma for me?"

@user7250456815216 reacted:

"Good opportunity for you. You will be a consultants to spirits."

@Segun mathew490 commented:

"Did you not check before you moved in?"

@Datoval said:

"Don’t worry Oyibo spirit is not violent. They will be a good neighbor."

@Oluwole Olubunmi Comfort said:

"Didn't you see it before paying? Just manage, you will get used to it."

@4Sarah19 commented:

"Well, don't worry, You will never sleep alone."

