A Nigerian lady has passed away in an accident 12 days after she celebrated her university graduation on Facebook

The young lady, who is an only child, had buried her late father weeks ago, precisely in September

People rushed to the Federal University Otuoke fresh graduate's Facebook post to express their condolences

Chidera John, a Nigerian lady, has died in an accident a few days after she graduated with a first-class degree in biochemistry from the Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa.

A student of the varsity, Jerry Godsent, announced Chidera's demise in a Facebook post on Monday, October 16.

Chidera John died 23 days after burying her late dad. Photo Credit: Jerry Godsent

Source: Facebook

Chidera is an only child

Chidera's demise comes 12 days after she celebrated her graduation on Facebook. Mourning the bright lady, Jerry revealed that she is an Abia state indigene who buried her late father on September 21, 2023.

Jerry said Chidera died on October 14 and is an only child. He lamented that the late lady's mum is now all alone in the world. He wrote:

"It's been awhile since I felt this deep.

"Sad News:

"My Chidera John buried her father on 21 September 2023.

"Graduated with first class honours in Biochemistry on the 30th of September 2023

"Had an accident and died on the 14th of October 2023.

"Late Miss Chidera John from Abia State happens to be the only child.

"Your dad left and you also left.

"Who will be with mummy now.

"May Your Soul Rest In Peace!"

People mourn Chidera John

Mercy R Gospel said:

"This one don too pain me.

"Rip."

Amara Lilian said:

"An enemy did this.

"May they never have peace until they go to the great beyond.

"Rest in peace beautiful lady."

Successfully Inemo said:

"I felt so sad hearing this news, The Lord will grant you a perfect resting place dear Dera."

Precious Williams said:

"I have been crying since I get to hear this news.

"May God console her family.

"A great loss!

"Accept my condolence dear."

Mis Deborah said:

"Shai nawa oh what's happening Rip, this is really sad oo her life was just wasted.

"O God protect ur children oo."

Sammy Amira said:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace."

