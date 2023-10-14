A woman who is mentally unstable has reportedly given birth to a handsome, bouncing baby boy

Photos posted on Facebook showed the woman and her baby immediately after she gave birth in an open place

The photos of the woman and her baby melted the hearts of Facebook users who saw them, and they congratulated her

A woman said to be mentally unstable has given birth to a handsome baby boy, and the photos have gone viral.

Photos of the woman and her baby were posted on Facebook by Gabby Queens, and they melted the hearts of many people.

The woman gave birth to a handsome baby boy. Photo credit: Facebook/Gabby Queens.

The photos show that the woman gave birth in the open as she was seen sitting at the back of a building.

Photos of a mentally unstable woman and her handsome baby

She laid her baby on the ground and watched it closely. Another photo revealed the baby's face and showed his cute, fair skin.

Gabby did not mention when or where the woman gave birth but said there were no doctors or nurses, yet she delivered successfully.

She wrote:

"No doctor, no nurse, no mother, no support, no good fruits, no hospital, yet this mad woman miraculously gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. God is wonderful."

People who saw the woman and her baby took to the comment section to congratulate her.

Facebook users react to photos of mad woman who gave birth to a baby boy

Victor Ukaigwe said:

"May the good Lord bless you and your baby. God will give you someone that can take care of you."

Onyisi Samson Hadome commented:

"God is wonderful. Such a beautiful baby."

Olatunde Oyebi said:

"God is the greatest."

Chibless Nwaoma said:

"It's all God. See as baby fresh."

Becky Gelemu reacted:

"Our God is able to do all things, thank you Jesus."

Kelsey Segun Falae said:

"God is powerful and miraculous."

