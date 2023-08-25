A hardworking man has stunned netizens with his transformation one year after he delved into Forex trading

In a recent post shared via the TikTok app, he posted a throwback of how he looked before he began to trade

Netizens have been inspired massively by his video and many expressed their desire to learn the job and make money from it

A man identified as @wantrique on TikTok has showcased his transformation journey in an inspiring video.

The clip showed the time he was learning Forex trading to his current success as a trader, accompanied by pictures of himself with three cars.

Man shares his transformation after 1 year of Forex trading Photo credit: @wantrique/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Wantrique battled poverty before making it big

Wantrique shared his initial state before venturing into Forex trading, highlighting the contrast between his past and present.

He also shared an awkward throwback picture of himself after just two months of trading.

Hardworking Forex trader hits jackpot after 1 year

However, after a year of unwavering dedication, hard work, and refusing to give up, he flourished in the Forex market.

Through his video, Wantrique conveyed the message that his achievements are the result of consistent effort and perseverance.

His transformation from his humble beginnings to owning three cars serves as a testament to the potential rewards of Forex trading when approached with determination and resilience.

He wrote;

“Before I started forex trading, After 2 months of trading. After one year of hard work, consistency and not giving up!”

Reactions as Forex trader shares transformation in 1 year

@rabbit man said:

“How much capital did you begin with.”

marshmarlow commented:

“Forex trading in Nigeria is like forest playing.”

@Obama commented:

“The bad thing abt trading is that 1 mistake can send you back to square.”

@iam_toniee said:

“Believe at your own risk.”

@SalaudeenAKANO said:

“Bro, l'm interested, risking is better than regretting.”

@mkisii wa kitui said:

“Look for a good strategy before you look for a good capital.”

@hellene official said:

“Starting is always hard but the regret is harder, big up to great strategies.”

@excellentigwe said:

“Congrats Bro.”

@iampresh reacted:

“Forex always pay at the end.”

@thelordbewithvou said:

“The outcome of self investing.”

@alvo39 said:

“Motivation speakers.”

Watch the video below:

Bus driver captured trading Forex while driving

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man has shared a video of a bus he took where the driver was also trying to make money as a forex (FX) trader.

He said that the man is probably looking for the millions he needs to relocate out of the country. In the clip, the man's phone was held on the dashboard close to the steering wheel. The clip showed a glimpse of his chart on a trading platform that looks like a MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5.

The driver went about his activity calmly as the trade he was monitoring moved on his phone. Another trader, Busayo Oladunjoye, praised the driver for trying to look for an alternative means of livelihood. However, he agreed with Aanu that what he is doing while driving is dangerous.

Source: Legit.ng