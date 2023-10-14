A beautiful female soldier fighting on the side of the State of Israel recorded a video which has gone viral on TikTok

The video shows that the female soldier recorded the video near the site of Nova rave music festival attacked by Hamas

TikTok users find the video interesting, and they asked the lady to stay safe while serving her nation, the State of Israel

A female soldier drafted to fight on the side of the State of Israel shared a video on TikTok.

Draped in her military uniform and fighting gear, the lady said she captured the video near Kibbutz Reim, Israel. The video was posted by @militarywomens.

The female soldier was drafted to fight for the nation of Israel. Photo credit: TikTok/@militarywomens.

Source: TikTok

The soldier said she was at the site of the Nova rave music festival, which was attacked by Hamas.

The female soldier was part of the troops who arrived at the ravaged site to clear it after the devastating attack.

Female soldier drafted to fight for the State of Israel

In the video, the soldier who did not mention her name showed the effect of the attack, which left many dead.

She showed cars left by their owners who scampered for safety. Some of the vehicles at the festival venue were burnt.

Many people who saw the video on TikTok praised the lady and asked her to stay strong and safe.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of Israeli soldier

@Ang Ann Chye said:

"Take care."

@user9107524618677 said:

"Be safe out there. God be with you all."

@Ben Mason516 said:

"God bless them all and thoughts for all the families that have been affected."

@Luis_mi commented:

"Strength to these warrior women who protect their homeland."

@ELVIS85 said:

"God protect you."

@lsummer65 said:

"God be with you. My prayers are with you."

@Armor Upfitters reacted:

"Stay safe, we’re praying for you."

@angelhear24 said:

"Warrior women. Thank you for your services! God bless you all."

Lady in US Army goes viral on TikTok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who works in the United States Army posted a video on TikTok.

The video showed the lady dressing up and getting ready to go to work.

Because of her beauty, many TikTok users confessed their undying love for her.

Source: Legit.ng