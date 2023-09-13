A Nigerian mother has shared a funny WhatsApp voice note she got from her husband who wanted her to come home

The husband recorded a voice note of their little son crying seriously after he was left alone to take care of the baby

Netizens found the voice note hilarious and their reactions in the comment section added to the amusement

A woman with the handle @candycue1 has shared her experience after leaving her little son with her husband.

She shared a WhatsApp voicenote of their son crying after she left the baby alone with her husband to cater for.

Mum leaves baby with dad to babysit Photo credit: @candycue1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman receives voice note from husband after leaving baby with him

In the voice note that her husband recorded and sent to her, the baby cried hard while her husband tried to pacify him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the woman, she had agreed with her husband that they would take care of the baby together.

She wrote;

“POV:You both agreed to take care of the baby together.”

Netizens react with amusement

Netizens flooded the comments section of Candycue's TikTok video, expressing their amusement at the voicenote.

The comment section became a space for laughter and lighthearted camaraderie as viewers talked about their experiences.

@Peace of mind said:

“He sent you a voicenote.”

@Flawa&gal02 said:

“And the baby called mummy".

@sucessful exchange reacted:

“Evidence dey.”

@TeemeeD commented:

“Ahan. He even Dey record the pikin voice.”

@Daniella reacted:

“Not the voice note.”

@shugakesse said:

"Daddy do ur best.”

@Your favorite surprise plug said:

“The voice note killed me.”

@evy commented:

“I'm done.”

Watch the video below:

Lady shares messages husband's mum sent to her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, identified as Amarachukwu Obiora, excitedly sang the praises of her husband's mum on social media. Amarachukwu did this by showcasing some WhatsApp messages showing how caring and loving her mother-in-law is.

According to her, her mother-in-law is the best, and she did hit the jackpot. In the chat, her mother-in-law occasionally sent her money too. When she was sad, the doting woman showed concern, reiterating that her daughter-in-law's happiness was the ultimate for her.

It was observed that the woman also praised her daughter-in-law anytime she shared her photos on her WhatsApp status. People gushed over the lovely relationship that exists between both women and celebrated the lady.

Source: Legit.ng