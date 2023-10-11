An emotional video of a Nigerian student who embarked on one-month dry fasting was shared online recently

The fasting period was extended by an additional week after her coursemates visited her unexpectedly

The news sparked mixed reactions among netizens, with some praying for her and others finding her action amusing

A Nigerian lady, Joyce Uguru, sparked controversy online after sharing the condition of her coursemate who embarked on an extraordinary spiritual journey.

The young lady decided to undertake a month-long dry fast, refraining from both food and water. This dedication to her faith caught the attention of many online users.

Lady looked skinny after her dry fasting. Photo credit: @joyce_uguru/TikTok.

How coursemates visit altered lady's fasting plan

During her fast, her coursemates paid an unexpected visit to her home.

As per her spiritual exercise, she was not supposed to have any contact with others during this time.

Due to the encounter, she decided to extend her fasting period by an additional week.

However, despite all the hurdles, she has been able to complete the fasting, including the extra week.

Joyce wrote:

“Complete 1 month dry fasting plus extra 1 week because we saw her because she wasn't supposed to see anyone, so she added extra 1 week.”

Reactions as girl completes dry fast after adding extra week

The video quickly gained attention on social media, leading to mixed reactions among netizens.

Some viewers expressed admiration for the young lady's dedication and offered prayers for her spiritual journey. On the other hand, others found the fasting amusing.

@Ogemarv said:

“Is she a young girl or old woman.”

@omotolani said:

“Call dis girl parent oo.”

@Luchy said:

“God will reward this girl to see vision after this fasting I pray you get strength to complete it.”

@Chimezie Daniel272 reacted:

“Tell her to add another 2weeks.”

@user1409401453715 reacted:

“She get strength to stand and gist common 6 to 12 I wan faint.”

@Shall Run said:

“I know God will reward her.”

@user7275849392239 reacted:

“May God accept your prayers.”

@kay reacted:

“Lmao! This ment is on another level.”

Woman does 4 days of dry fast with husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple served netizens a unique relationship goal that got many people talking. The woman, simply identified as Yvonne, went to a mountain with her husband, where they prayed and dry-fasted for four straight days.

She took to the social media platform TikTok to showcase the mountain and took a selfie with her man. The couple seemed not to be alone as other persons believed to have stormed the mountain for the same purpose were captured in the video.

Social media users hailed the couple for what they did, but a section of netizens had their reservations.

