A Nigerian man has advised BBNaija winner, Ilebaye, against paying tithe with a portion of her prize money

In a controversial video, he suggested that she utilises her funds to support friends and family members in need

This advice has sparked mixed reactions among netizens who shared their thoughts in the comments section

A TikTok user with the handle @adegbengaolusegun has cautioned BBNaija All Stars edition winner Ilebaye against allocating 10 percent of her winnings, amounting to N12 million, as tithe.

He shared his personal experience, claiming that paying tithe hindered his financial progress in the past.

Adegbenga Olusegun suggested that Ilebaye should direct her funds towards assisting her loved ones who are in need.

He said;

“Ilebaye I heard that you are planning to pay N12 million as tithe that is 10 percent of what you won in the just concluded BBNaija All stars edition. My dear, don’t try it, that’s a very big financial mistake.

"I made this mistake many years ago when I was about your age. If you try it, one day you will remember that I told you this when you are a little bit more advanced in age. Many years ago when I was consistent in paying my tithe I never moved forward. I started moving forward when I stopped enriching pastors, then I started paying my government tax things began to elevate for me.

"Eventually after paying tax and your pastor wants to build a new branch you will still be the one to pay, they won’t it from your tithe. Give it to those that need it, you have and family members that are looking for the same 120m.”

Reactions as man advises Ilebaye against paying tithe

Following Olusegun's advice, netizens expressed a variety of opinions. Some individuals agreed with his perspective, believing that supporting family and friends is a more meaningful use of the funds.

On the other hand, there were those who disagreed, emphasising the importance of religious obligations and the positive impact of tithing.

@Innocent Gawain said:

“Who ask you for your advice?”

@Your-cravings commented:

“Stop advising people on these matter it's personal.”

@Folorunso Bolarinwa said:

“I love you Man, thanks for opening eyes, some are so stupid with this life style. I rather give to orphanage than paying such.”

@CHINEDU OKEKE said:

“Please don't speak about things you do not have any idea about how it works.”

@mammieflamez said:

“Oga keep ur advice, stop confusing people, if u dont pay it is ur personal decition but stop accusing all men of God ok.”

Pastor advises people to increase tithe, says economy is bad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor, Gosple Agochukwu, has penned down a controversial message to people about tithing.

The pastor stated that the economy has become so bad, and people need to learn to increase their tithes as the prices of items are also increasing.

He sternly warned people against giving God only 10% while lamenting over the situation of things in the country. Speaking further, the pastor alleged to everyone who cared to listen that he gives God 70% of his earnings.

