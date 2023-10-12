A Nigerian mother recently stormed a Facebook group to seek assistance with her 5-year-old daughter's assignment

A photo of the assignment book revealed that the little child was asked how to make seeds of maize float in water

While some netizens provided answers, others criticized the teacher for asking a difficult question

A Nigerian mother, Uche Osuji, has displayed the tough assignment that was given to her 5-year-old daughter.

Sharing a picture of the question, she asked group members, particularly mothers on a Facebook group, Omamstar, to help her answer it.

She wrote;

“My intelligent mothers please help me and answer this question, part of the assignment they gave my 5-year-old daughter.”

Netizens offer answers to mother of 5-year-old girl

In the comments section of Uche's post, some netizens kindly provided answers and support, helping her with the assignment.

However, some individuals expressed frustration with the teacher, criticizing the assignment for not being introduced or experimented with within the classroom setting.

Reactions as mum displays little daughter's assignment

Reactions have trailed the post after the confused mother shared her pain online.

Omoyemwen Efosa Ogar said:

“The maize seed can't float on water unless you put it in a container and put the container on water to float. Note it should be an empty container.”

Merit Wagbara commented:

“Floatation test. This can be achieved by putting maize in water.”

Sarah Jake said:

"Don't stress me o. Nawa for these textbook authors."

Ade BoLa Raheem said:

“Work that teachers are supposed to explain to pupils in school, they will send it to parents in form of homework.”

@Docalz Nkatha said:

“If you put an egg in salty water it will float but with sink in pure water. Maybe you can try with the maize seed too.”

Hopewell Asuquo reacted:

“Some assignments like this one should be experimented in the class for the child to understand it better rather than giving it as a homework. It's well with some of us.”

ChiChi Solomon commented:

“Me a go return am to the teacher like dat.you can come n stress me.”

Frustrated mum laments over assignment piled on child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video shared on Tik Tok by @bellepeauworld has made public a mother's grievance with her son's education. The clip began with the mother asking her son, who was perched on a chair, how old he was.

Her son, with innocence in his eyes, proudly declared he was five. The mother then explained that her son is currently enrolled in nursery three, also known as the transitional class.

The mother's main grievance stemmed from the fact that the school had just concluded a two-day mid-term break, which she believed should have provided a well-deserved respite for her young son. However, to her dismay, the break seemed to have been overshadowed by excessive homework assignments.

