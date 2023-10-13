Nigerian pastor, Robert Jr, has garnered attention on Facebook over his series of prophecies that have come to pass

These prophecies included the demise of Queen Elizabeth of England and the hospitalisation of the Duke of Edinburgh

His predictions also included the birth of twins to Davido and Chioma, further solidifying his reputation as a prophetic figure

In a Facebook post, a Nigerian pastor Robert Jr recounted a series of prophesies which came to pass after he declared them.

He claimed to have foreseen the hospitalisation of Queen Elizabeth of England and the Duke of Edinburgh.

His words:

"I SEE Queen of England, Elizabeth to be Hospitalized, same also a Duke, this shall happen in Edinburgh."

The pastor gained attention as these events occurred later on, lending credibility to his prophetic abilities.

Pastor rolls out his prophecies that have come to pass

Pastor Robert Jr.'s accurate predictions have not been limited to royal events.

He also foresaw the birth of twins to Nigerian singer Davido and his partner Chioma, a prophecy that has allegedly been fulfilled.

The pastor's track record of accurate predictions captured the attention of many, leading to increased recognition and discussions surrounding his prophetic abilities.

Reactions as pastor displays prophecies that came to pass

The prophecies shared by Pastor Robert Jr. have sparked a mix of reactions among the public.

Some viewed these predictions as a testament to his spiritual insight and have expressed faith in his abilities.

However, others remained sceptical, questioning the authenticity and reliability of prophetic revelations.

Akpuketive Comedy reacted:

“Great man of God.”

Ogedengbe said:

"Don't doubt his words. He is a man of God."

Daniel Onwuzurike said:

“Which date is that, what about others, hmmmmmmm I doubt your prophecy.”

Pastor's prophecy about Davido's twins surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how the cleric addressed his prophecy about Davido's twins.

Robert had on January 16, 2023, released a series of prophecies, including one about Davido having a set of twins.

His prophecy for Davido's twins numbered 24, also came with a warning.

According to him, powers would want to turn the gender of his male twin to a female after taking the unborn girl child.

He wrote: "I see Davido Adeleke rising to fame again and collecting awards, Chioma pregnant with twins but deliver only one (boy) but powers that took the other twin (girl) will want to turn the boy to a girl."

